Liverpool prepare €40m charge for wantaway Atletico Madrid star who’s ready for the Premier League – report

Liverpool are reportedly gearing up to launch a bid of €40m Atletico Madrid’s way to take Saul Niguez off the La Liga giants’ hands this summer, as reported by Spanish outlet AS.

The 26-year-old midfielder is thought to be on the Reds’ radar, alongside the likes of Renato Sanches whose future has also been the subject of much speculation.

The loss of Gini Wijnaldum on a free transfer will have hurt the Merseysiders tremendously, most notably given the player’s resilience in the middle of the park, with many publications suggesting that a replacement is a transfer priority for the club.

When questioned on the matter, those close to the club have repeatedly insisted that Jurgen Klopp is more than happy with the options available and that sorting out new contracts is pivotal.

While we certainly won’t deny that keeping the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Mo Salah at the club for as long as possible is absolutely critical, not signing a replacement for Wijnaldum when your backup options include Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain would be negligent.

Liverpool learned a traumatising, though no less important, lesson last term trusting that our defensive options would be enough to take us through the campaign – the club won’t make the same mistake twice if the finances are right to secure a new midfielder.

Though we wouldn’t be losing our minds just yet over AS’s report, a bid equating to roughly £34m, if it should be accepted, would be something of a bargain for the experienced La Liga star.

