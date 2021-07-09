Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott signs new long-term contract

Highly-rated Liverpool teenager Harvey Elliott has reportedly put pen to paper on a new long-term contract at Anfield.

This comes from Goal journalist Neil Jones, who noted the update in a tweet, with the Liverpool Echo confirming that the youngster has signed a five-year-deal with the club.

Harvey Elliott has signed a new long-term contract with LiverpooI.#LFC — Neil Jones (@neiljonesgoal) July 9, 2021

“It’s always a nice feeling when you sign a new contract – especially for your boyhood club,” the 18-year-old told liverpoolfc.com. “It’s all done and dusted now so I’ve just got to focus on pre-season, get my work in and make sure I’m ready for the season.”

Following a highly successful loan spell in the Championship with Blackburn Rovers, with whom the forward registered 18 goal contributions in 41 league appearances, it’s expected that the former Fulham Academy graduate will be given a chance to shine in pre-season.

Assuming that Elliott makes a solid impression in Austria, as many no doubt imagine he will after proving the naysayers wrong last term, Liverpool’s backup options for the front-three could start to look very interesting.

There have been some suggestions that Liverpool could follow up with another loan spell but we at the EOTK reckon there’s an opportunity for the young attacker to prove himself in the Premier League this year.

We still need another forward beyond the No.67 and Diogo Jota, with the likes of Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi far from impressing in the 2020/21 campaign, though the future is undeniably looking bright for the forward line.

