Liverpool told how much they’ll need to spend to secure the services of Adama Traore – report

Liverpool are reportedly willing to spend £25m to secure the signing of Adama Traore, a valuation that falls short of Wolves’ asking price, which is set at £50m.

This comes from Football Insider, following a report from the same publication claiming the Reds’ interest in the Spaniard.

The Merseysiders are said to be in the market for a new attacker this summer to provide additional cover for the likes of Mo Salah and co., with current backup options Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi tipped for exits.

There was a time where it would have been inconceivable for our Belgian forward to leave the club.

That being said, the prior campaign has certainly illustrated that our alternatives to our prestigious front-three, beyond Diogo Jota, aren’t really up to scratch anymore.

Following Shaqiri’s remarkable international performances at the European Championship, there’s a possibility that the Swiss international could be given a chance to prove otherwise.

However, Liverpool probably need to part ways with at least one of the pair in order to fund a move for a new attacker.

