Liverpool urged to consider ‘incredible impact player’ by ex-PL star; ‘surprised’ at lack of Euros playing time

Paul Robinson has suggested that Adama Traore would be a valuable addition to Liverpool’s squad, should the Reds pursue him this summer.

Following the poor form experienced by both Sadio Mane and Bobby Firmino last term, the need to find superior cover to the likes of Divock Origi and Xherdan Shaqiri has been highlighted for the recruitment team.

“I think he will be an incredible impact player for Liverpool next season if he joins. He is someone who I would love to see him at Tottenham,” the former England No.1 told Football Insider.

“I was very surprised Enrique didn’t use him more at the Euros. I really rate him. He brings such an impetus going forward.

“He has come on leaps and bounds in the last 12 to 18 months and I think wherever he goes he will do well.

“Jota has managed to infiltrate that Liverpool front three and I don’t think it’s set in stone anymore who will play. He wouldn’t start every game but his pace and directness would be a huge asset to them.

“Traore would have an impact wherever he goes. He is a top player. I’m sure many clubs in the Premier League are looking at him.”

According to a report from the same publication, Jurgen Klopp’s men are thought to be in the running for the Spaniard’s signature in the window.

The Spain international’s speed, incomprehensible in light of his physique, is certainly an attractive attribute on paper for potential suitors.

With the 25-year-old also leaving much to be desired with his output last season, registering only five goal contributions in the league, there’s a possibility that we could exploit a potentially reduced asking price for the La Masia graduate.

It’s not really a signing we can genuinely see the club investing in, though, if Klopp is a genuine admirer, the player’s age would suggest an opportunity to mould him into the kind of forward the German would like to see at Anfield.

