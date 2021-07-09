Liverpool would reportedly need to stump up €90m to secure signing of Euros star – Calciomercato

Liverpool will reportedly need to produce a figure amounting to roughly €90m to secure the services of Federico Chiesa this summer.

This comes from Calciomercato (via Sport Witness), with the publication claiming that the structure of the on-loan Fiorentina star’s terms at Juventus mean that an interested party will need to produce a sizeable bid.

The Italian outlet point to the obligation to buy (€40m) attached to the forward’s deal, which, all in all, will contribute to a hefty price tag.

Able to play across all three spots in the forward line – having mainly favoured the centre-forward and wide-left positions in the last two seasons – the 23-year-old’s versatility will no doubt objectively appeal to the recruitment team.

However, given that we’re lining up for players closer to a valuation in the region of €30m – if the interest in Donyell Malen is anything to go by – it just doesn’t seem a realistic purchase for us.

The Italy international will be one that many will be keeping a close eye on, especially after his semi-final goal against Spain in the European Championship, but it’s one target we can quite probably safely rule out.

