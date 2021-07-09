(Photo) Ex-Red’s reaction to being asked to sign a Liverpool shirt is heartwarming

Though he only spent a short amount of time on Merseyside, Ragnar Klavan managed to attract cult hero status at Liverpool.

Having since moved to the Estonian top-flight with Paide Linnameeskond, the ex-Reds defender has featured regularly in the club’s social media posts, from stabs at Manchester United to nods back to his Anfield history.

Most recently, the Meistriliiga outfit tweeted a picture of the 35-year-old signing a Liverpool shirt, specifically the 2017/18 home kit, for a fan.

It’s great to see that the club still brings a smile to the Estonia international’s face and we’re very much looking forward to seeing all the Ragnar-related content his new side will be pushing out for the foreseeable future.

You can catch the image below, courtesy of Paide Linnameeskond’s Twitter account: