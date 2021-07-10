Fabrizio Romano rules out exit for ‘untouchable’ Liverpool-linked Euros finalist

Fabrizio Romano has ruled out a summer exit for Federico Chiesa, who has been linked with a switch to a number of elite European outfits.

By extension, the reliable journalist’s update has effectively ruled Liverpool out of a potential move for the European Championship finalist.

There’s no chance for FC Bayern to sign Federico Chiesa this summer despite rumours. He’s considered untouchable – Juventus are not selling him. 🇮🇹❌ #Bayern Chiesa will be one of the key players in Massimiliano Allegri’s project at Juventus. #Juve — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2021

The Reds are thought to be interested in pursuing a replacement for PSG-bound former No.5 Gini Wijnaldum, whose exit has left Jurgen Klopp’s men with a difficult vacancy to fill.

Bringing in a new midfielder will not merely be about finding quality – which the Dutchman undeniably had in bundles – but also durability, with the former Newcastle star missing less than 6% of the total league games Liverpool played, through injury, after signing.

As far as Chiesa’s injury record goes, the Italy international would appear to have been more than capable of being regularly available for us throughout a campaign.

Interestingly, Saul Niguez – for whom reports don’t seem to be going away – would likewise be suitable in that regard, with the midfielder being a reliable presence for Diego Simeone’s title-winners.