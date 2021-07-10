Liverpool and Everton set to battle out for Euros star who scored the only direct free-kick of the tournament – report

Liverpool and Everton have reportedly thrown their hats into the ring for Sampdoria’s Mikel Damsgaard following his performances in the European Championship.

This comes from Calciomercato (via TEAMtalk), with the Italian outlet noting that the winger’s club has already turned down a €20m plus a player bid from AC Milan for the 21-year-old.

The Serie A star most notably registered the only direct free-kick goal of the Euros with his opening effort in the semi-finals clash against England.

READ MORE: (Video) Liverpool stakeholder LeBron James opens up on Anfield trip and Henderson’s England goal

Jurgen Klopp is thought to be interested in bringing a new forward into Anfield to bolster his attacking options going into the next campaign.

This is particularly important following Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi’s less than inspiring performances last season.

We need an attacker of a similar mould to the likes of Diogo Jota – young enough to accept that they need to fight for a starting spot, but with enough maturity to be able to make an instant impact.

According to recent reports, Donyell Malen is the name that seems to be repeatedly coming up in that regard, though the club have yet to launch an official bid.

In the meantime, we wouldn’t take anything regarding the Sampdoria star to be more than hearsay at this current point in time.