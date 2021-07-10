‘Liverpool could be favourites’ – La Liga outfit looking to sell Reds target to fund another move, suggests Pete O’Rourke

Journalist Pete O’Rourke has suggested that Liverpool could be in pole position in the race to sign Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez.

Talks are reportedly ongoing between both the La Liga giants and the Reds, with Jurgen Klopp’s men facing competition from rivals Chelsea for the versatile Spaniard.

“It seems the reports coming out of Spain are suggesting that the talks are ongoing between the two clubs,” the reporter said on The Football Terrace.

“I had a quick word from one of his representatives and they’ve said there is interest there from Liverpool but also rival interest from Premier League clubs including Chelsea.

“We do know that Manchester United have been long admirers of Saul Niguez.

“It’s not going to be a straightforward one for Liverpool but it does seem that signals are pointing that Liverpool could be favourites in the race for Saul Niguez and what a great signing he could be for Jurgen Klopp’s men.”

🗣Liverpool lead the race to sign Saul Niguez right now, Atletico are open to selling Saul & the fee is NO PROBLEM!@SportsPeteO "I had a word with Saul's representatives earlier & they confirmed #LFC's interest but Chelsea are in for Saul also"! ➡ – https://t.co/IH1AuPbBz9 pic.twitter.com/UG8Q6VVi9c — Terry Flewers (@terryflewers) July 9, 2021

The reporter was keen to emphasise that Diego Simeone’s side’s reported pursuit of Rodrigo de Paul could work in the Merseysiders’ favour, with linked 26-year-old a potential option to be sacrificed in the interest of raising capital.

“Their need for money is pretty dire right now, they do need to bring some funds in,” O’Rourke added.

“They’re in the process of trying to sign Rodrigo de Paul from Udinese and he’s going to cost big money as well.

“I think they’re using that as a way to make some money to reinvest into the squad by sacrificing Saul Niguez.”

READ MORE: Liverpool and Everton set to battle out for Euros star who scored the only direct free-kick of the tournament

With Gini Wijnaldum officially having left the club, sorting out a replacement in the middle of the park is an absolute priority.

Having only missed five league games through injury across the last four seasons, Saul would appear to be a more than suitable fit in terms of durability, which is a key attribute we’d be looking to cover.

According to the sports journalist, it would seem that events are conspiring to suit Liverpool in that regard, with the linked Atletico Madrid star a potential casualty as part of the ongoing financial ramifications of COVID-19, with Spanish outfits said to be suffering.