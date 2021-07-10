Liverpool could be set for financial windfall after latest Serie A development – report

Liverpool could be set to benefit from a financial windfall with numerous reports (as relayed by the Echo) speculating that Luis Alberto’s absence from pre-season team training at Lazio suggests the midfielder is gearing up for an exit.

Maurizio Sarri commented on the disappearance, explaining that he would wait for the player to return to begin discussions over the matter.

#Sarri 🗣 "Luis Alberto? Non ha risposto ad una convocazione, è un problema societario. Dal punto di vista morale sto aspettando che il calciatore torni a Roma per parlare con me e con i suoi compagni"#CMonEagles 🦅 — S.S.Lazio (@OfficialSSLazio) July 9, 2021

The tweet in question translates to: “Luis Alberto? He didn’t respond to a call-up, it’s a club problem. From a moral point of view, I’m waiting for the player to come back to Rome to talk to me and his teammates.”

With the Merseysiders having inserted a 30% sell-on clause in the 28-year-old’s Anfield exit deal, Liverpool could pocket a significant amount from a potential sale.

The former Red is valued at €60million, according to The Laziali, which means we would theoretically earn €18m should the player part ways with the Serie A outfit.

With us reportedly hoping to amass £60m in player sales – presumably going towards a new midfielder and forward – receiving an amount roughly equating to a quarter of that target would offer a considerable boost to our transfer efforts.

Considering that moves for the likes of Donyell Malen, Saul Niguez and Renato Sanches would potentially set us back in the region of £25-35m, Luis Alberto’s exit could certainly help to expedite a potential move for one our linked targets.