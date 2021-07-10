Liverpool & European heavyweights tracking Turkish hot prospect compared to David Silva – Goal

Liverpool are reportedly keeping an eye on Turkish wonderkid Burak Ince, according to Goal.

The Reds are not alone in the endeavour, however, with European heavyweights Bayern Munich and fellow Premier League rivals Manchester City also said to be tracking the 17-year-old.

“My biggest strengths for me are my shooting and dribbling ability,” the midfielder was quoted as saying.

“I would like to play regularly in Altinordu first team and then I want to go to Europe. I like the Bundesliga, La Liga and the Premier League.

“I also dream of playing for Barcelona one day.”

The youngster has featured 26 times for TFF 2. Lig outfit Altinordu FK, registering five goals this term.

Though interest in Barcelona is likely to invite rolled eyes from the Liverpool fanbase, it doesn’t necessarily rule out a switch to Anfield for the prospect.

The priority should still remain for us to pursue a proper Gini Wijnaldum replacement, with the loss of durability in the middle of the park likely to be an issue next term if we fail to address it.

Nonetheless, we’ve seen the club take an interest in bringing the best up-and-coming talent to Merseyside where possible, and if Ince has as exciting a future as some are speculating, then a potential move could be very worthwhile in the long-run.