Liverpool-linked target compared to Euros starlet Jeremy Doku by ex-PL star; Klopp has admitted his admiration

Liverpool have been tipped to pursue Adama Traore this summer, with Noel Whelan suggesting that the Spaniard is the kind of player the club’s recruitment team is scouring the market for.

The Reds are said to be looking at expanding their options up top to add further competition for places, all in the interest of ensuring that Mo Salah isn’t tasked with being solely responsible for the side’s output once more.

“Very much like (Jeremy) Doku, 19-years-old that we saw for Belgium. I think he might have been linked to Liverpool as well,” the former Leeds United forward told Football Insider. “They’re obviously looking for that type of player. That explosive, quick, powerful player that can open doors.”

Jurgen Klopp is said to be an admirer of the La Masia graduate, which may very well work in the Spain international’s favour with the club keeping an eye out for additions to the front-three.

“He is a big, big talent,” the German once said of the 25-year-old, as quoted by the Mirror. “You would never have thought he is that young, but he is still very young, and now he has found it (the right manager).”

Admiration is one thing; after all, if we took every bit of praise, every hug on the pitch, any old vague comment as gospel, Liverpool would have an overflowing squad.

While we can certainly appreciate that the Wolves star has certain traits that would greatly appeal, it just doesn’t seem like the kind of player destined to net us over 20 goals a season.

Though we’d imagine that half of our goalscoring concerns related to issues stemming from the injury crisis, it would be well-advised to pursue a forward who would genuinely add to our goal threat up top.