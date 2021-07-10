Liverpool star close to €13m exit after clubs reach compromise – A Bola

Mark Grujic is reportedly close to a permanent switch with Porto, with Liverpool and the player’s loan club agreeing a €13m move.

This comes from A Bola (via Sport Witness), with the Portuguese outlet claiming that the clubs compromised on an asking price between the Reds’ valuation of €17m and the Liga Nos outfit’s of €10m.

The Merseysiders are supposedly looking to raise over £60m in player sales, with the potential departure of the out-of-favour midfielder set to make a dent in that target.

Having enjoyed a strong second-half of the season with Sergio Conceicao’s men, it’s certainly plausible that Porto would be interested in pursuing a permanent deal for the 25-year-old.

With us likely needing to raise funds through player sales to bring in further signings, as has been speculated, the switch is in the interest of both the player and club, as Grujic is far from likely to break into the Liverpool first-team anytime soon.

Given the nature of the source, however, we’d be taking the claim with a pinch of salt for now, at least until more reliable reports coming out England corroborate the assertion.