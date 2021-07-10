Liverpool take pole position in race to sign 26-year-old Wijnaldum replacement beating out PL rivals – report

Liverpool are reportedly ahead of their rivals in the race for Saul Niguez’s signature this summer.

This comes from Diario AS (via the Mirror), with the publication claiming that the Spaniard now heads Jurgen Klopp’s list in the club’s search for a Gini Wijnaldum replacement.

Despite interest also stemming from Manchester United and Chelsea, the Reds are thought to have climbed ahead and are ready to capitalise on the La Liga outfit’s supposed willingness to sell.

With Atletico rumoured to be seriously looking at Rodrigo de Paul as a potential replacement for the 26-year-old, there’s certainly a possibility (possibility being the operative word) that the midfielder could be allowed to leave this summer.

With a fee in the region of £34m being previously discussed, from our point of view it would be an absolute bargain for a player of Saul’s immediate quality.

Following Fabrizio Romano’s recent update, however, it remains clear that this a move far from completion – never mind even a first bid – with the club potentially waiting to act until after the international tournaments have ended to engage in the bulk of its remaining business.