Liverpool target more likely to sign if Salah is sold – La Stampa

Liverpool target Domenico Berardi would reportedly feel more comfortable signing for the Reds if he was a potential replacement for Mo Salah, according to La Stampa (via Sport Witness).

The 26-year-old Sassuolo frontman enjoyed a prolific season in Serie A, registering 25 goal contributions in 30 league games.

The Merseysiders are thought to be interesting in bolstering the forward line following the variable performances of Bobby Firmino and Sadio Mane last term.

It has often been said that the we could sign one of Europe’s superstars if we part ways with one of prestigous front-three; Berardi, while talented, wouldn’t exactly fit within that niche.

Unless the Egyptian wishes to leave – an eventuality we’ve not seen even hinted – we can’t see Jurgen Klopp sanctioning Salah’s exit, especially not for the purpose of signing the Italy international.

As such, we’d most definitely definitely advise taking the report in question with a truck load of salt.

Even as a rotational option, replacing either one of Divock Origi or Xherdan Shaqiri, we’d imagine the player’s age (26) to mean that the forward would be unlikely to accept a backup role at Anfield.