(Video) Fabrizio Romano shares update on Liverpool’s pursuit of a new midfielder

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed on Twitch that there “are still no advanced talks” with La Liga giants Atletico Madrid over Saul Niguez.

The Spanish international has been linked with a switch to the Anfield club following Gini Wijnaldum’s departure on a free, with the Dutchman now PSG-bound.

In line with much of what is coming from those close to the Merseysiders, the search for a new midfielder remains a less significant priority than the side’s intention to deliver new contracts to its key stars.

While certainly of critical importance, Liverpool cannot afford to head into the next campaign without filling the vacancy in the middle of the park, not least of all due to our ex-No.5’s sheer reliability and endurance.

Fabrizio Romano says that Liverpool are looking for a midfielder. However it is not a priority and there have been no contact from Liverpool to Atletico Madrid for Saul at the moment. pic.twitter.com/aHfXxPnHJp — Liverpool Word (@LiverpoolWord) July 9, 2021