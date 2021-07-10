(Video) Liverpool stakeholder LeBron James opens up on Anfield trip and Henderson’s England goal

Speaking to former Liverpool star Peter Crouch and Maya Jama on Crouchy’s Year-Late Euros show, legendary basketball player LeBron James discussed his recent trip to Merseyside.

The Los Angeles Lakers’ small forward holds a 2% stake in the club and is a part-owner of RedBird Capital, the private investment firm headed by Gerry Cardinale, which recently bought a major stake in the side’s owners Fenway Sports Group.

When prompted, the 36-year-old commented on how “unique” it was to see skipper Jordan Henderson register his first goal for Gareth Southgate’s men, following the national outfit’s 4-0 thumping of Ukraine in the European Championship quarter-finals.

You can catch the clip below: