‘£25-30 million is about right’ – Liverpool could secure Spain international for bargain fee, says pundit

Noel Whelan has suggested that the potential addition of Wolves star Adama Traore to Liverpool’s existing options would make for a “pretty scary” forward line next term.

The Reds have been linked with a summer move for the La Masia graduate, with the West Midlands outfit reportedly valuing the Spaniard at around £50m.

The ex-Premier League star has predicted, however, that the Merseysiders could potentially secure the 25-year-old’s signature for a cut-price fee.

“I think £25-30million is about right for that sort of player,” the former forward told Football Insider.

“He didn’t play regularly last season. He came off the bench plenty of times, started certain games.

“You saw glimpses of that brilliance and what he can do but not enough of it.

“Jurgen Klopp obviously sees someone there he can improve and make more potent.

“With an addition of someone like that to the forward line they already have, pretty scary.”

Assuming that Liverpool are setting the bar at roughly £25-35m for a new forward, as may be the case if we are judging off of similar links to the likes of Donyell Malen and co., we would need Wolves to be prepared to significantly slash their reported asking price.

As much as Jurgen Klopp has previously admitted he admires the player, however, it’s not the kind of signing we can see the club pursuing this summer, particularly given his recent goalscoring record.

There’s always the possibility a different environment could bring out a different side of the Spain international, of course, though we’d expect the recruitment team to be eyeing up targets with more of a natural eye for goal.