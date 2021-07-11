Atletico Madrid respond to Liverpool’s Saul Niguez bid – report

Atletico Madrid have reportedly rejected an offer from Liverpool for midfielder Saul Niguez.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, who claim the Reds’ believed interest in the Spaniard is concrete.

The above report states a bid of £34 million was lodged for Saul by Liverpool, but it has been rejected.

Atletico are believed to want more than what the Reds have offered, but are willing to let the midfielder go this summer.

Liverpool are surely in the market for a new central player, in the wake of Gini Wijnaldum’s move to Paris Saint-Germain.

There has been talk of Barcelona holding an interest in Saul, though…

The Catalan side lost out on signing Wijnaldum this summer and it’d be no surprise if they were keen on the Atletico man.

Saul has lost some footing at the Metropolitano in recent years and was left out of Spain’s Euro 2020 squad.

A fresh move for the 26-year-old could be exactly what he needs, but it remains to be seen just how serious Liverpool’s supposed interest in the midfielder is.