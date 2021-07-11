Barcelona to hijack Liverpool’s move for £34m midfielder; Catalan giants prepared to offer Griezmann as part of deal – report

Barcelona are reportedly looking to hijack Liverpool’s move for Saul Niguez this summer.

This comes from Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), with the publication said to be willing to throw in ex-Atletico Madrid favourite Antoine Griezmann as part of a potential deal for the 26-year-old.

The Merseysiders are thought to be in the process of identifying potential replacements for former midfielder Gini Wijnadum, who departed on a free after his contract expired.

Taking into account Barcelona’s financial situation, which is, by all accounts, utterly dire, it seems far from likely that the Catalan outfit will be in a position to pursue further incomings anytime soon.

According to The Athletic, the Spanish giants need to raise €200m before being capable of registering their recent batch of signings, which could delay a move for the Liverpool-linked midfielder for a significant amount of time.

Of course, with the same publication claiming that we’re looking to raise £60m in player sales this summer, it may be a question over who can raise funds the quickest in the battle for Saul’s signature.