Ex-Red admits he advised Liverpool to buy ‘special’ Euros finalist before he joined Everton

Chris Kirkland has admitted that he told his former side Liverpool to bring Jordan Pickford to Anfield during the Everton star’s Sunderland days.

The England international has been in fine form for Gareth Southgate’s men, helping the Three Lions reach a first European Championship final in the nation’s history.

“I told some of the Liverpool staff that Jordan was the best young keeper I had worked with,” the 40-year-old was quoted as saying by Tribal Football. “I told them he was going to be something special. But obviously, nobody listened and he eventually ended up at Everton.”

The Reds ended up with former Mainz keeper Loris Karius instead, who started his career at L4 brightly before the ill-fated 2018 Champions League final in Kiev.

Considering that we went on to bring world-class goalkeeper Alisson Becker to the club, we could argue without any difficulty that we’ve ultimately ended up with the far better No.1.

The signings of the Brazilian and Virgil van Dijk were pivotal in helping take Liverpool’s performances up a gear, leading to consecutive trophy-winning campaigns.

Though one might fairly claim that Pickford is the better option out of himself and Karius, no one at Anfield will be harbouring any regrets over the shotstoppers available for selection under Jurgen Klopp.