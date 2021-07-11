Fabrizio Romano issues update on Tielemans’ future amid Liverpool claims

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a summer move for Leicester City star Youri Tielemans in recent weeks.

The biggest claim this far comes from Belgian news outlet Het Nieuwsblad, who reported back in May that the midfielder would be keen on signing for the Reds.

The same source state the 24-year-old is high up on Jurgen Klopp’s shortlist this summer as Liverpool look to replace Gini Wijnaldum, who is now a Paris Saint-Germain player.

That being said, transfer guru Fabrizio Romano states Tielemans will only make a decision on his future once he returns from his summer holidays.

Speaking to Anfield Watch, the Italian explained the Leicester City star will fetch a premium price. “In the case of players like Tielemans, it is complicated because Leicester are offering him a new contract,” he said.

“The player is now on holiday, he wants to wait. He will decide about his future when he returns.

“But, signing Tielemans, not just for Liverpool, but for any club this summer, means spending a lot of money. I think more than €50-60 million.”

With 237 appearances under his belt from the last five seasons at Anfield, replacing the ever-present Wijnaldum will be no easy task, should Liverpool look to do so this summer.

Tielemans is an exciting potential target, and if the rumours are to be believed, Klopp and co. are certainly looking in the right areas for a suitable replacement.