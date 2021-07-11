Henderson and Donarumma reportedly engage in half-time dispute in Euros final clash

Jordan Henderson and Gianluigi Donnarumma were caught in a heated dispute following the first-half whistle in the European Championship final.

This comes from the Daily Star, with it having been asserted, according to reporter Mark Mann-Bryans, that the Liverpool skipper was unhappy with how the goalkeeper approached Raheem Sterling after an incident in the box.

The Three Lions are tied with Roberto Mancini’s national outfit at the time of writing, following Leonardo Bonucci’s second-half equaliser.

The Reds are set to engage in pre-season training tomorrow, with the squad having already arrived in Austria.

As it stands, there have been no major injuries reported amongst the starting-XI, with the club looking to improve on the prior season.

Henderson has been introduced into the Euros final in the second-half, with Jurgen Klopp likely to be keeping a close eye on the fixture and hoping to see the 31-year-old fully fit and available after the international campaign.