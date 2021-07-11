Jordan Henderson’s Euros final fate decided as England lineup leaked – report

Gareth Southgate has reportedly omitted Jordan Henderson from his starting lineup for England’s impending clash with Italy in the European Championship final.

This comes from The Telegraph (via the Echo), with the publication asserting that the Three Lions boss is only set to make one change to his starting-XI with Kieran Trippier swapped in for Bukayo Saka.

The Liverpool skipper has mostly played a bit-part role in the international tournament, scoring once in the 4-0 demolishing of Ukraine.

READ MORE: ‘£25-30 million is about right’ – Liverpool could secure Spain international for bargain fee, says pundit

The 31-year-old has arguably been a victim of his season-ending injury in February, with minutes hard to come by for the international outfit over the course of the Euros.

It’s positive news more or less for Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp, who appears to set to welcome back a host of key starters without any major injury issues.

After a season defined by our defensive injury crisis, it will be a relief to engage in pre-season with a mostly fit squad.