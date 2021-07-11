Kylian Mbappe urged to quit PSG & sign for Liverpool by France legend

Kylian Mbappe has been urged to sign for Premier League juggernauts Liverpool by France legend Emmanuel Petit.

The Paris Saint-Germain superstar has been heavily linked with a move away from the French capital in recent months.

Most recently, the Daily Mirror stated Liverpool will be ‘leading the queue’ if Mbappe is fixed on leaving Ligue 1 this summer or next.

The Frenchman has now been urged to sign for the Reds, should he quit PSG, by compatriot and fellow World Cup winner Petit.

Speaking to Goal, the former Monaco and Arsenal midfielder said: “There are few clubs in the world that can afford to pay his wages so it’s possible that if he did leave he would come to the Premier League.

“The best fit for him might be Liverpool.”

It goes without saying – Liverpool signing Mbappe would be the biggest transfer in the modern era, but the financial side of the potential deal could be a stumbling block.

As mentioned by Petit, few clubs in the world are able to afford to pull off the transfer – but there is undoubtedly an appeal the Premier League has, which some players can’t ignore.

“Kylian has a year left on his contract with Paris Saint-Germain, and he still hasn’t signed a new deal. It appears he’s had some arguments with Leonardo, the sporting director,” Petit added.

“But he has huge ambitions, he wants to reach so many targets in football.”