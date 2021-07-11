Liverpool handed pre-season boost after Copa America final – report

Liverpool have been handed a major selection boost ahead of pre-season, with trio Bobby Firmino, Alisson Becker and Fabinho all set to return without injuries, as reported in a tweet by LFC Transfer Room.

The Reds’ Brazilian contingent began the Copa America final clash against Argentina on the bench, with only the No.9 gracing the pitch at the halfway mark.

Leo Messi’s national outfit secured the tie by a one-goal margin at the Maracana stadium, handing the Barcelona star the long-awaited trophy.

The lack of involvement from Firmino and Alisson was, to an extent, understandable, in light of their respective seasons, though Tite’s apparent reluctance to favour Fabinho ahead of Manchester United’s Fred has understandably baffled supporters.

Nonetheless, the Brazil boss’ decision-making has inadvertently benefitted Jurgen Klopp, with the German set to receive partly rested players after the international fixtures.

After a season defined by excessive injuries, the opportunity to build fitness ahead of what will be a pivotal campaign, as we look to get back into the thick of the title fight and make our mark in Europe once again, is critical.

