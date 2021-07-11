Liverpool have made a major business & financial error in transfer window, says ex-PL star

Paul Robinson has suggested that Liverpool have made a serious error in not handing Gini Wijnaldum an extended contract at Anfield.

The former No.5 left on a free after the club and player apparently failed to reach an acceptable middle ground for a new deal.

“I personally think they have missed a real trick by not signing Wijnaldum to a new deal,” the former Leeds United shotstopper told Football Insider.

“The length of the contract was the reason that’s been speculated that they didn’t re-sign him. But at his age and his fitness, there was no reason not to give him that length of contract.

“He’s a player that you’ll need to spend a fair amount of money to replace. So it would have been a better business decision and financial decision because you’re not going to get a better player.”

The Merseysiders are said to be considering a number of options to potentially replace the PSG-bound Dutch international.

Renato Sanches and Saul Niguez have been at the forefront of recent transfer speculation, with a £34m bid for the latter having already been rejected by Atletico Madrid, according to recent reports.

Given that Wijnaldum was our only reliable midfielder last season, at least as far as injuries were concerned, it must be considered a transfer priority for us to invest in a proper replacement.

Securing a similar skillset in terms of ball retention and press resistance will be attractive options to the recruitment team, but we must have at least one option capable of meeting the demands of a campaign with European football.