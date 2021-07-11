Liverpool & Man City monitoring PL-linked midfielder valued at £15m; contract expires next summer – report

Liverpool and Manchester City have been monitoring Ligue 1 star Boubacar Kamara, as reported by the Mirror.

The Reds and their league rivals don’t appear likely to take such interest further, however, with Newcastle United being strongly linked with the Marseille midfielder.

Valued at £15m, the 21-year-old would be a potentially cheap option for Premier League clubs to pursue in the summer window.

With us keeping an eye out for potential Gini Wijnaldum replacements, the Frenchman’s asking price could pique the interest of the club’s recruitment team.

Having said that, being a more defensively-minded midfield operator, Kamara would seem a more fitting addition as an understudy to Fabinho rather than the heir to our ex-No.5’s spot in the side.

As such, we’d be more than hesitant to suggest that Liverpool will be prepared to seriously consider the option.

At the current point in time, the likes of Saul Niguez and Renato Sanches seem more likely potential replacements, though the Reds are far from close to agreeing on terms with either of the pair.