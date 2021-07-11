Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott to be used in new role next season

Liverpool youngster Harvey Elliott notably put pen to paper on a new deal earlier this month.

The winger is set to be further rewarded with a chance to prove himself in Jurgen Klopp’s first-team squad next season.

That’s according to David Lynch, who mused in his report for the Liverpool Echo that Elliott could replace Xherdan Shaqiri.

Should the Swiss flyer make a move this summer, it would open up a spot in Klopp’s roster for a left-footed right-winger.

Elliott smashed it on loan last season at Blackburn Rovers, registering an unbelievable seven goals and 11 assists in 41 Championship appearances.

We’d like to remind you he only turned 18 three months ago.

Lynch’s report – linked above – does clarify Elliott is already considered ready to be used in domestic cup competitions while battling for minutes in other tournaments as he develops.

We at Empire of the Kop can’t speak highly enough about the young winger and just how impressive he is for his age – the next 18 months could be massive for the teenager.