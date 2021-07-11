Liverpool told they must pay £34m to land Euros star – report

Liverpool have been told that they will need to fork out £34m to acquire the services of Mikel Damsgaard.

This comes from La Gazetta dello Sport (via the Mirror), with the Reds said to be keeping an eye out for a new forward this summer.

The Merseysiders are looking to raise £60m in player sales, with it remaining unclear as to whether the side will first need to raise funds before pursuing further signings beyond Ibrahima Konate.

The poor performances of backup options Xherdan Shaqiri and Divock Origi will likely encourage the recruitment team to pursue affordable alternatives in the transfer market.

Should Sampdoria be set to stick to their valuation, the Dane may be an option worth considering, particularly with his age likely to mean the player will be more willing to accept a secondary role to our starting forward trio.

A major potential stickler when it comes to a move for the 21-year-old is the European Championship star’s goalscoring record, with 11 goals in the last three seasons not suggestive of a strong eye for goal.

That having been said, the former FC Nordsjaelland man is far from being the finished article and could grow significantly under the tutelage of Jurgen Klopp.