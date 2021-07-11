(Photos) Liverpool stars pictured arriving at pre-season camp in Austria

Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool outfit was pictured arriving in Austria for pre-season, with liverpoolfc.com capturing a number of stars from Mo Salah to Kostas Tsimikas.

The Reds are set to begin training tomorrow, with the club awaiting the return of skipper Jordan Henderson as England face Italy at the European Championship final.

Following a less inspiring season than many fans had envisioned after the title-winning campaign of 2019/20, the Merseysiders will be hoping to return to the kind of form experienced in the two prior terms.

You can catch the images below, courtesy of Liverpool’s official Twitter account:

#LFCPreSeason ready 😁 Check out our collection of images as several Reds arrived in Austria today for the start of pre-season 👇 — Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 11, 2021