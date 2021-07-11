Real Madrid eyeing £76.5m Liverpool star as potential alternative to Kylian Mbappe – report

Liverpool star Sadio Mane is reportedly being eyed by Real Madrid with the La Liga giants looking to bolster their forward options.

This comes from thehardtackle.com, with the publication claiming that the Senegalese winger is being viewed as a potential alternative to long-term target Kylian Mbappe.

The No.10 is considered part of a handful of backup options to the Spanish outfit’s primary targets: Harry Kane, Raheem Sterling and Robert Lewandowski.

READ MORE: Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott to be used in new role next season

Despite a poor season leading to the 29-year-old’s stock falling somewhat, we can’t envision Jurgen Klopp being prepared to sanction the sale of one his top stars this summer.

As such, we at the EOTK expect Madrid to be informed to take their business elsewhere unless the £76.5m valued (according to Transfermarkt) player is interested in a different challenge – another eventuality we don’t see as being particularly likely.

The club does reportedly need to raise over £60m in player sales, with it being unclear whether this amount will go entirely towards our potential transfer kitty, though the finances aren’t so desperate as to be forced into parting ways with one of our premium talents.