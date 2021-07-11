Teenager tipped to surpass Liverpool icon as loan deal confirmed

Liverpool starlet Jakub Ojrzynski, who departed the club on loan this summer, has been tipped to surpass Jerzy Dudek’s legacy.

The 18-year-old joined the Reds back in 2019 from Legia Warszawa’s youth ranks for a fee of just £300,000.

Ojrzynski is yet to make his senior Liverpool debut, but has now been sent out on loan to Caernarfon Town in Wales. He may not be all that well known to the average British football fan, but the young goalkeeper is renowned in his home country.

Maciej Chorazyk, chief scout of the Polish FA, fancies Ojrzynski to surpass the legacy of the iconic Dudek.

“Jerzy Dudek wrote a beautiful story in Liverpool. Kamil Grabara joined Liverpool as a 16-year-old and is now a very good goalkeeper,” he told Lewis Bower.

“I believe that Jakub Ojrzynski will go even further.”

Ojrzynski’s compatriot Kamil Grabara recently joined Danish giants FC Copenhagen in a £3 million deal, after spending five years with Liverpool.

The 22-year-old leaves the club with an impressive CV, thanks to three loan deals and time in the Reds’ youth ranks.

Ojrzynski already seems closer to convincing Jurgen Klopp and previously travelled with the first-team to train on the 2019 summer tour of the United States.