Unused Liverpool signing set to reject interest from potential suitors; Klopp wants him to stay – Mirror

Ben Davies reportedly remains committed to a future at Liverpool, despite interest from Celtic and Bournemouth.

This comes from the Mirror, with the reliable outlet asserting that the former Preston North End star will reject any advances by interested parties to focus on his Anfield career.

The Scottish outfit was said to be close to arranging a move for the 25-year-old, whilst he was still plying his trade in the Championship, before Jurgen Klopp’s side’s involvement.

Davies has to be considered one of the most bizarre transfers Liverpool have made to date; the Englishman has yet to feature once for the club since making the switch in the winter window, with us adding the defender and Ozan Kabak to our ranks to bolster a fragile backline.

According to those close to the club, Klopp and co. very much see the centre-half as having a future at Anfield, yet it’s difficult to envision a scenario (without another significant injury crisis) where the player gets minutes ahead of our current options.

Even should Nathaniel Phillips seek first-team minutes elsewhere, we’re talking about an unknown quantity (at least on our end) breaking past Ibrahima Konate and Joel Matip, not to mention first-choice starters Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez.

It can never hurt to have enough backup, of course, though we have to question what kind of role the former second division star will play at Liverpool.