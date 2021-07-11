(Video) Former Liverpool star looks sharp in training amid interest from MLS clubs

Former Liverpool striker Daniel Sturridge is subject of interest from MLS sides DC United and Inter Miami.

That’s according to the Daily Mirror, who state the 31-year-old is preparing to return to club football.

Sturridge has been without a club since departing Turkish side Trabsonzpor last year – when he and the club reached an agreement to terminate his contract after receiving a four-month ban – but he isn’t slacking off!

The former Liverpool star shared a video of himself training, which has been bounced around on social media.

