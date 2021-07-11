(Video) Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold stars in new FIFA 22 reveal trailer

Liverpool full-back Trent Alexander-Arnold is one of several global football stars to feature in the new FIFA 22 reveal trailer.

The Scouser appears alongside the likes of Kylian Mbappe and Thiago Silva in the advert, donning the new Reds kit home kit.

MORE: Liverpool starlet Harvey Elliott to be used in new role next season

Trent has featured in promotional videos for the last few iterations of the EA Sports’ franchise, and it’s good to see that continue.

The full-back being at the forefront of the most popular football video game helps the club appeal to a wider audience.

Take a look at the trailer below – via EA Sports.