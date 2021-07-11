(Video) Ibrahima Konate trains in full Liverpool kit ahead of pre-season

New Liverpool signing Ibrahima Konate is visibly thrilled to be joining the Reds this season – and we’re loving it!

The young Frenchman has shared several videos of himself celebrating his summer move, which has been received very well by the Anfield faithful.

Konate has hit social media with a new clip of an impromptu training session – in which he’s donning Liverpool’s new gear.

The Reds are due to start their pre-season preparations next week, so the 22-year-old has taken it upon himself to work out in his new gear.

We love him already!

