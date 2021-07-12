Club ‘prepared to sell’ Liverpool target, says Fabrizio Romano; ‘he wants to go’

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Lille midfielder Renato Sanches this summer.

The most concrete source claiming the Reds are keen on the Portugal international is Neil Jones, who is a very well-respected and well-sourced journalist.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has dropped an update on Sanches’ future, stating the midfielder ‘wants to go’ and Lille are ‘prepared to sell’ the 23-year-old.

In a video on his YouTube channel, the Italian explained the Portuguese is looking for a move away this summer…

“He wants to go, I also know Lille are prepared to sell,” Romano said, referring to Sanches’ future with the Ligue 1 side.

While the ever-reliable reporter’s claim isn’t explicitly about Liverpool’s interest in the midfielder, the Reds will certainly be keeping an eye on the situation.

It’ll likely all come down to how much Lille demand for Sanches, should Jurgen Klopp and co. make a move – Transfermarkt value the 23-year-old at £27 million, but it’d be a surprise if Les Dogues ask or a figure that low.