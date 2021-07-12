Former Liverpool star criticises Gareth Southgate for bold decision in Euro 2020 final

Former Liverpool forward Luis Garcia isn’t happy with England manager Gareth Southgate.

The Three Lions boss opted to remove Jordan Henderson from the field of play in the Euro 2020 final, with Marcus Rashford coming on in the Reds skipper’s place.

On paper, it made sense – the Manchester United forward is generally a better spot-kick taker than the 31-year-old and England were headed into a shoot-out with Italy.

But when Bukayo Saka was tasked with taking an all-important penalty after Rashford and Jadon Sancho fluffed their chances, the pressure was a little too much – and the Arsenal starlet also failed to beat Gigio Donnarumma.

There has been open criticism of Southgate following the decision to instruct the 19-year-old to take the spot-kick, but former Liverpool man Garcia has zoned in the call to pull Henderson from the game.

The Spaniard took to Twitter to suggest the Reds captain should have been one of the five players to take a penalty against Italy, citing the midfielder’s age and experience.

I won't say much, you have to be there to take the decision but… why his change? pic.twitter.com/KJGCKqAH8D — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) July 11, 2021

Who are the experts to take them…the 23/21/19 years old lads ? — Luis Garcia (@luchogarcia14) July 11, 2021

We at Empire of the Kop can only echo what Garcia has said – despite recent form from 12 yards, Henderson would surely have been better-suited to take a penalty than Saka.

Rashford and Sancho’s attempts from the spot prove that form goes out the window when it comes to an important shoot-out…