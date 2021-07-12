(Image) Virgil van Dijk disagrees with Gareth Southgate’s big decision in Euro 2020 final

Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk has made his feelings known on social media after Gareth Southgate instructed Bukayo Saka to take a spot-kick in England’s penalty shoot-out against Italy in the Euro 2020 final over the weekend.

The centre-half ‘liked’ a tweet by Wales’ Joe Ledley-  in which the 34-year-old said he’d have not let ‘a young kid’ take the responsibility.

It’s fair to say the general feeling among fans – both England and otherwise – would say the same, with Southgate being openly criticised for making Saka take a spot-kick in the shoot-out.

And van Dijk has joined the queue…

