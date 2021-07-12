Jordan Henderson hits social media with solemn message after England heartbreak

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson was so close to creating history with England over the weekend.

The Three Lions made it to the Euro 2020 final, but were up against Italy in the European showdown.

England took a shock early lead through Manchester United’s Luke Shaw, but were on the back foot for most of the game.

Italy struggled to break the Three Lions down, but threatened to level the score-line for over an hour before breaking the deadlock.

Leo Bonucci snatched the equaliser for Italy, sending both sides into a 30-minute period of extra time, which also ended in a stalemate.

The Azzurri would eventually claim the title, converting three of their spot-kicks in the shoot-out to England’s two, with Gigio Donnarumma crowned the hero.

Henderson was brought off the bench in the second-half of regular time, as Gareth Southgate hoped to steady the ship Italy were rocking.

The Liverpool captain was then whisked off moments before the penalty shoot-out, with Marcus Rashford taking his place.

Taking to Twitter the morning after Italy’s historic win, Henderson shared a solemn three-part message in which he stated the England team ‘deserved more’ than finishing second-best at Euro 2020…

Hurts even more this morning, this team deserved more. Been incredible to be a part of this campaign and see the joy it’s brought fans around the country after a very tough 18 months or so. pic.twitter.com/7Zez7MCO2D — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 12, 2021

It says a lot about the lads who took a pen last night, huge courage, but we win & lose as a team & we will learn from this experience. Thank you all for your incredible support, we didn’t manage to get over the line in the end but we’ll be back, this is just the beginning.🦁🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿❤️ — Jordan Henderson (@JHenderson) July 12, 2021