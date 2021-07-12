Liverpool announce four new pre-season fixtures which fans can attend

Liverpool have confirmed four pre-season friendlies against three German sides and one Austrian outfit.

The Reds are currently preparing for the start of the new Premier League season in Vienna, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip taking part in training sessions.

Two 30-minute mini-games against FC Wacker Innsbruck and Stuttgart are up first on July 20, with the latter fixture immediately following the former.

Three days later, Liverpool will face off against Mainz at the Greisbergers Betten-Arena in Grodig, where 3,500 people are permitted to spectate.

To round things off, the Reds will take on Hertha Berlin at the Tivoli Stadium in Innsbruck on July 29, where a significantly larger 15,000 strong crowd will be allowed to attend.

As stated in the club’s official statement, supporters considering attending the matches are urged to check their local travel restrictions before purchasing tickets and be aware that in order to enter the stadiums, current regulations in Austria require fans to be able to provide a vaccination certificate, proof of a past COVID infection or proof of a negative COVID test from 24 hours prior to the game.

Further details of the Reds’ pre-season fixtures in the UK will be confirmed in due course.