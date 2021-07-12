Liverpool move ‘very strongly’ for Saul Niguez; Reds ahead of Man Utd & Juve in race for Spaniard – report

Liverpool have reportedly moved ahead of Manchester United and Juventus in the race for Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul Niguez.

That’s according to Mundo Deportivo, as cited by Sport Witness, who claim the Reds have entered negotiations ‘very strongly’ for the Spaniard.

The above report states Liverpool have identified Saul as a potential replacement for Gini Wijnaldum.

The 26-year-old has lost some footing at Atletico in recent years and was left out of Spain’s squad for Euro 2020, so a fresh move could suit him.

Mundo Deportivo also claim Barcelona are interested in Saul, with both clubs actively in conversation with La Liga’s champions.

The same source have previously reported that Liverpool have already submitted a bid of £34 million for the midfielder – but that offer has been rejected.

Atletico are believed to want more than what the Reds tabled, but are willing to part ways with Saul this summer at the right price.