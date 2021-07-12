(Photo) Steven Gerrard hits social media with classy message for Bukayo Saka

Former Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard has taken to Instagram to laud England starlet Bukayo Sako.

The teenager was tasked with taking a spot-kick in a penalty shoot-out with Italy in the Euro 2020 final by manager Gareth Southgate.

MORE: (Image) Virgil van Dijk disagrees with Gareth Southgate’s big decision in Euro 2020 final

Saka fumbled the finish, the effort was saved by Gigio Donnarumma, and the Azzurri claimed the European title.

There has been open criticism of Southgate’s decision, but Gerrard dodged that and hit social media with a classy message for Saka.