(Photo) Virgil van Dijk is all smiles as he makes Liverpool return after nine months out

Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk has linked up with his team-mates and the Reds’ training camp in Austria for pre-season preparations.
The centre-half has been out of action for nine months, since picking up a horrific ACL injury last October in the Merseyside Derby.
In the absence of van Dijk, the Reds brought in Ozan Kabak on a short-term loan and Nat Phillips took on a massively different role last season.
In the image below, you can see a very smiley Dutchman, donning Liverpool gear as he makes his return to fitness – via LFC…
Big Virg is 𝐁𝐀𝐂𝐊 😍 #LFCPreSeason pic.twitter.com/NP17QFCfRF
— Liverpool FC (@LFC) July 12, 2021