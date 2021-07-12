(Photo) Virgil van Dijk is all smiles as he makes Liverpool return after nine months out

Liverpool stalwart Virgil van Dijk has linked up with his team-mates and the Reds’ training camp in Austria for pre-season preparations.

The centre-half has been out of action for nine months, since picking up a horrific ACL injury last October in the Merseyside Derby.

In the absence of van Dijk, the Reds brought in Ozan Kabak on a short-term loan and Nat Phillips took on a massively different role last season.

In the image below, you can see a very smiley Dutchman, donning Liverpool gear as he makes his return to fitness – via LFC…