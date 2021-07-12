(Photos) LFC stars – including Matip, van Dijk & Minamino – undertake first pre-season training session

Liverpool have begun their pre-season preparations in Austria, with the first load of stars arriving at the summer camp.
Virgil van Dijk, Joel Matip and Takumi Minamino are among the Reds players who completed a training session today.
Alongside the trio were James Milner, Mo Salah, Sadio Mane, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Kostas Tsimikas.
The rest of the Liverpool squad are expected to join up with their team-mates over the next few weeks, with those in international action until very recently given extra time to recharge.
