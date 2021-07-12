(Photos) Virgil van Dijk joins Liverpool squad for pre-season camp as return looms

Liverpool centre-half Virgil van Dijk has linked up with his team-mates at the Reds’ pre-season camp in Austria.

The Dutchman hasn’t been in action since sustaining a horrific ACL injury back in October last year, but is set to make his return soon.

MORE: Liverpool move ‘very strongly’ for Saul Niguez; Reds ahead of Man Utd & Juve in race for Spaniard

A few photographs of van Dijk turning up at Liverpool’s summer camp have been shared on social media.

You can see the big man, donning Nike gear and a pair of cool shades, with a smile on his face below – via The Redmen TV…