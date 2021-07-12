(Video) Mo Salah comp hits Reddit after England lose to Italy in Euro 2020 final

England were defeated in the Euro 2020 final over the weekend by Italy in a penalty shoot-out.

The two sides fought for 120 minutes, but couldn’t be separated by the 1-1 score-line, despite the Azzurri dominating for 80+ minutes.

Liverpool fans on social media have been reacting to the match result, with some understandably upset and others in higher spirits.

One Reds supporter took to Reddit to share a compilation of Mo Salah taking penalties – perhaps the England players could stand to learn a thing or two from the Egyptian!