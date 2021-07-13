Atletico Madrid have just paved the way for Saul Niguez to join Liverpool – opinion

Liverpool have been heavily linked with a move for Atletico Madrid’s Saul Niguez, and the Spanish champions may have just paved the way for the midfielder to join the Reds.

Mundo Deportivo have been running the story of late, with reports stating the Premier League giants have already lodged a bid of £34 million for the 26-year-old.

The above source claims Liverpool’s initial offer has been rejected, but Atletico Madrid are open to the idea of parting ways with Saul this summer – for the right price.

La Liga’s title holders have recently confirmed the signing of Argentina midfielder Rodrigo de Paul, who is typically deployed as a central midfielder.

Saul had already lost some footing at Atletico Madrid last season – the club’s latest acquisition certainly does not come as good news for the 26-year-old’s future in the Spanish capital, especially after being left out of Spain’s squad for Euro 2020 this summer.

It remains to be seen just how keen Liverpool are on the midfielder, but if the Reds are truly interested in signing him, there may never be a better time to make a move.