Fabrizio Romano expects Liverpool to complete shock signing; drops cryptic transfer hint

Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes Liverpool will complete a surprise signing this summer.

Speaking to Anfield Watch, the renowned journalist explained the Reds are tight-lipped over their business and he didn’t foresee the signing of Diogo Jota last year.

Romano is one of the best in the game when it comes to breaking transfer news, so if he’s in the dark over Liverpool’s business, the club is doing something right.

“Expect them to make some surprise. If you asked me last summer in June or July whether Liverpool will sign Diogo Jota I would never say that was a done deal or close,” the Italian reporter said.

“I like this style because it’s difficult for journalists, but it’s great for the club and for the strategy. I expect something surprising also this summer from Liverpool.”

Liverpool have been linked with moves for several players this summer, but the names of Saul Niguez and Renato Sanches keep popping up.

Mundo Deportivo have been running the story on the Atletico Madrid midfielder of late, with reports stating the Premier League giants have already lodged a bid of £34 million for the Spaniard.

While Neil Jones, of Goal, states Liverpool hold an interest in Sanches after impressing at Euro 2020 with Portugal.